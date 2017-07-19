Holiday nightmare for injured Ozzy

A dream holiday turned into a nightmare when a popular local musician fell and broke his back.

Stephen Moss, 60, a grandad-of-one, broke his lower back in three places while on holiday on Rhodes with his wife Deborah.

"Ozzy" or "Mossy" as he is affectionately known, has been stuck on the Greek island since mid-June after discovering that his UK holiday insurance policy would not cover immediate medical flights home.

He now fears he may not make it back in time for the birth of his second grandchild, so musicians and bikers across the borough have come together to raise vital funds for their friend.

Graham Lee from Ashton has organised a Bank Holiday gig in Leigh to help reach the £7,500 target to go towards Stephen’s medical costs and already well-known rock bands from across the UK have pledged to play

The "Ozzy Mossy Fest" which will take place at The Colliery on King Street, will include performances from famous names across the genre including popular tribute bands, Black Zeppelin and Motorheadache - the latter of who rarely gig in the north west.

Graham will also play a gig with his band, Roadhog, who are revered on the borough’s rock scene. The aim, as well as eventually getting their friend back to the UK, is to pay for the ongoing costs of Stephen’s care.

Jan Hull, a self-proclaimed rocker from Leigh, said: "Everyone knows Mossy in the rock world. We all know each other, it’s quite a close community. We all want to help each other out, it’s what we do. This could have happened to anyone and if it did, everyone would still help.

The most recent update on Stephen said: "Debbie (his wife) has no option but to hire a nurse to help with Mossy’s care costing £60 a day which quickly mounts to £780 starting now until only 10 days after his major operation. Insurance are still dragging their feet and not returning calls. Debbie is lso looking at maybe getting a hotel closer to the hospital and possibly trying to get a family member or close friend to go over and help and support them."

Stephen flew out to Lindos in Rhodes with Deborah at the beginning of June to attend a Rockers Reunited music event. But in the early hours of June 21, he fell backwards down 10 steps at Lindos Gardens apartment block, breaking his back. Deborah immediately contacted Puffin Insurance, but she was forced to wait four days only to be told that because Stephen had an EHIC, formerly known as E111, he had to remain in Greece, despite the policy covering medical treatment. The company informed her they would be able to fly him back home, but could not say when.

Organisers are now appealing to local businesses for raffle prizes. Contact Graham on graham744@hotmail.com. Doors open at 1pm and tickets are £5 which includes performances from eight bands.