Holidays AREN'T coming! Famed Coca-Cola truck misses out Wigan on huge UK Christmas tour

The world famous Coca-Cola truck will not be coming to Wigan this Christmas.

The Holidays Are Coming lorry, which features in the soft drink giant's television adverts across the globe, will miss out the borough on a 44-date UK tour this winter.

The 2016 Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour starts on 17 November and will visit 44 locations across the UK and fans will be able to get a photo with the truck, enjoy a Coca-Cola winter wonderland experience and try a free sample of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

The nearest it will come to Wigan is St Helens on December 6. It will also visit Lancaster on December 3.

Ever since the Coca-Cola Christmas truck first appeared on screens in November 1995, it has become a regular feature of festive TV schedules in more than 100 different countries.

For many, Christmas doesn’t start until the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck appears on television screens – its arrival signals that the festive season is well and truly underway, and that 'Holidays are Coming'.

The Coca-Cola truck is not coming to Preston.

The truck tour is returning to the UK for the sixth year in a row.

“Coca-Cola is synonymous with the Christmas season and it’s no secret that our much-loved Christmas Truck Tour marks the unofficial countdown to Christmas," said Aedamar Howlett, marketing director for Coca-Cola Great Britain.