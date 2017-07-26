Homes plan for ex-school

Plans to turn the site of a former school and teacher training centre into dozens of new houses have been submitted to Wigan Council.

The proposal would see the former Borsdane Brook School site in Hindley transformed into 60 new homes.

The classrooms and training centre at the Close Lane site were demolished several years ago and Nicol Thomas, which is submitting the plans on behalf of Seddon Construction, now wants to put a mixture of bungalows and houses with between two and four bedrooms on there.

The single-storey houses are being planned in such a way as to be suitable for older residents with limited mobility and the developers have carried out extensive consultations with the council and Wigan and Leigh Housing.

The proposal now being considered by planning is for eight bungalows, 32 two-bedroom houses, 16 three-bed properties and four homes with four bedrooms.

Developers have also promised there will be no construction work on Sundays and bank holidays with building limited to between 7.30am and 6pm Monday to Friday and 7.30am until 2pm on Saturdays.

The site is also being designed to minimise blind spots and deter anti-social behaviour following conversations with the police.

Houses with up to three bedrooms will have at least one parking space with the four-bed homes getting room for no fewer than two vehicles. The driveways will also be designed to make sure they are suitable for older people, residents with disabilities and families with young children.

The developers’ report also says the footpath along Close Lane on the southern edge of the site will be improved, a verge created and there will be better sight lines.

Both the council’s officers and members of the public were given the chance to see the plans at separate consultation events last November and changes have been made based on comments received.

Nicol Thomas says the former school site is ideally located close to Atherton Road which puts it near to shopping and leisure facilities as well as within walking distance of bus stops.

The application decision has been delegated to Wigan Council planning officers and is expected by late September.