Homes plan would ‘leave little outdoors to enjoy’

Unhappy residents are pulling out all the stops in their attempts to halt a major new housing and business development in its tracks.

The No to South Hindley Urban Village group on Facebook has been set up to oppose the scheme backed by Wigan Council and Peel Land and Property.

Residents living near the proposed development, which will transform 112 acres of brownfield land into around 2,000 homes, industrial facilities and a link road say it will cause traffic mayhem, leave the infrastructure unable to cope and involve building on potentially-dangerous land with asbestos and hidden mineshafts.

Hindley Green resident Paula Dean has also set up a petition urging a re-think on the development on popular campaigning website 38 Degrees.

Gayle Buckley, speaking on behalf of the residents’ group, said: “The road infrastructure in Hindley and surrounding community is already gridlocked and cannot sustain the development of 2000 houses that potentially will bring 4000 cars into the system.

“The proposal will decimate all wildlife corridors between Leyland Park, Low Hall and Amberswood. There is little open space left for people to enjoy the outdoors to stay healthy.”

The three Labour councillors for Hindley ward have put out a joint statement saying there are question marks over the proposals.

Couns Paul Blay, James Talbot and Jim Churton said: “The South Hindley development is a proposal that is out for public consultation and we would urge everyone who has an interest in it to view the plans and fill in the online form and make their views known.”

The three councillors also said they wanted to see football pitches retained in the area and suggested alternative locations for a proposed primary school and health and community facility.

Wigan Council said no planning applications have yet been submitted and the town hall is keen to hear people’s opinions.

Mike Worden, assistant director for planning and transport, said: “It is encouraging that the local residents are engaging with the consultation process and it is important that they let us have their views.

“A planning application has not been submitted yet and this consultation is about finding out what issues need to be addressed before the planning application is finalised and submitted.”

“The issues being raised about traffic, infrastructure, and contamination are matters which will have to be taken into account and fully assessed before planning permission can be granted.

“The new road through the proposed site will help to relieve congestion on the existing roads through Hindley and is part of our east-west highway improvements across the borough.

“The new development will have to remediate contamination and former mining activity legacies on the site before any development could take place and this will be strictly controlled and regulated.”

