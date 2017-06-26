Hospice bike ride is a family affair

A father and son are teaming up for a ride from Manchester to Blackpool in aid of the borough’s biggest charities which will be a family affair.

Jim and David Braithwaite will take on the annual cycle ride for Wigan and Leigh Hospice (WLH) in memory of Jim’s wife and David’s mum Anne Braithwaite.

Anne was admitted to the hospice last November a few months after being diagnosed with stomach and liver cancer and sadly passed away aged 60 in January.

The Astley-based pair have now decided to do the 63-mile ride to the seaside as Jim and Anne used to love cycling together.

Jim, 62, said: “Anne was so bright, she was a member of MENSA, she was amazing. She spent a lot of time making sure we were OK when it should have been the other way around.

“She’d been a nurse for 40 years, she’d even thought about working in a hospice, so when it was suggested she come to the hospice she was fine.

“I came in a few hours after she was admitted and she had a room with a nice view and could watch the squirrels and the birds, which she liked, and the staff were lovely.”

David, 32, jumped at the chance to get involved having previously been a keen mountain biker.

Jim has already raised funds for the hospice by taking part in a sky dive with his daughter Kathryn and is keen to sign up to one organised by WLH next year.

To sponsor Jim and David, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/David-Braithwaite6