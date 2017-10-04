Hospital pals’ bike marathon mission

A pair of mountain bike enthusiasts will take on their biggest challenge yet in a bid to raise money for two worthy causes.

Jason Carr and Gary Wilkes, who work for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, will cover 60 miles in just one day as part of the Lakeland Monster Miles challenge on October 15.

The pair will saddle up to join other riders, taking on steep gradients and typical Lakeland weather, to raise funds for both the trust’s Three Wishes Charity and Alzheimer’s Research UK.

And while taking on one of the physically and technically toughest courses they’ve ever ridden, covering 5,862ft of steep gradients and relentless climbing, Gary and Jason will be keeping their loved ones firmly in their thoughts.

Hospital engineer Gary, from Wigan, said: “The pain we will be feeling riding 60 miles off-road is just a small drop in the ocean compared to the pain families feel when they see a loved one struck down with Alzheimer’s.

“I hope our small contribution will go a long way in supporting these families and help find a cure for this dreadful disease.”

Jason Carr, who is the trust’s head of security and car parking and is from Warrington, added: “Both Gary and I love cross-country mountain biking so it’s a very worthy challenge.

“The opportunity to cover 60 miles in one day, added to that the chance to raise money for a cause like Alzheimer’s, which has personally affected my own family, is a great way to give something back and to continue research into this debilitating disease.”

Three Wishes was established as a registered charity to provide additional support, with a real focus on the patient experience.

The corporate mission of Three Wishes is “to further improve the quality of patient care, through staff training, purchasing medical equipment and enhancing the patient environment and

experience. This is achieved through the generosity of the general public and by fundraising activities, events and appeals.”

Jason and Gary have set up their own fund-raising account online. To sponsor them, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/giving/ and search for Gary Wilkes.