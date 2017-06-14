Hospital’s joy at high-tech gift

Wigan Infirmary’s maternity unit has been gifted a new, high-tech piece of kit for mums-to-be.

MedEquip4Kids, the regional specialist in fund-raising for medical equipment and resources in children’s health, found the cash for the Voluson Ultrasound Scanner.

There has also been generous support from The Zochonis Charitable Trust as well as Christine Stout from Golborne who lost her baby son Jack to sudden infant death syndrome in 2015. She, along with family and friends have been dedicated to raising cash for MedEquip4Kids ever since, including through charity runs.

The purpose of the machine is primarily to assist with liquor volume scans, an excellent indicator of pregnancy complications, including diabetes and placental insufficiency.

On average it is used four to five times per day. Experts say it also provides immediate reassurance for patients who attend for heart monitoring.

Christine said she was delighted that the maternity unit was benefiting from the equipment. She has previously pledged to carry on raising money for MedEquip4Kids indefinitely.

Sarah Suthers, community fund-raiser at MedEquip4Kids, said: “We’d like to say a very special thank-you to Christine Stout and team and The Zochonis Charitable Trust for their amazing support. Children and babies deserve the best healthcare and it’s crucial that all the right equipment and support are on hand to give them the best possible chance of a healthy future.”

The donation is the latest in long list of charitable support that MedEquip4Kids has made to Wigan Infirmary. It is now appealing for help in funding eight more bed-chairs for parents on the hospital’s Rainbow children’s ward. To support this appeal contact Sarah on 0161 798 1600 or visit www.medequip4kids.org.uk