Hotel knife intruder and burglar jailed

A burglar who armed himself with a stolen knife as he snatched cash and steaks from a hotel has been jailed for 26 weeks.

Colin Anderson, 47, of Horwick Park Avenue, Pemberton, admitted burglary and knife possession.

Preston magistrates heard he entered the kitchen and bar area of the city’s Premier Inn and stole 13 steaks, the blade and cash.

He was found with the knife on Fox Street.

The bench said the offence was more serious as the knife was “carried in dangerous circumstance on licensed premises” after the defendant had taken valium.

They added that while it wasn’t used to threaten anyone, the offence happened while children and other people were present.