Huge blaze at new housing estate in Wigan

A huge blaze which broke out on a new Wigan housing estate is being treated as suspicious, say police.

The fire ripped through two semi-detached houses on the Seddons building site behind Poolstock Lane just after 8pm on Thursday, August 4, completely destroying the properties.

Firefighter bravely puts out the flames. Image by David Bretherton

Firefighters from Wigan and Skelmersdale tackled the flames, which could be seen across Poolstock, for around two and a half hours.

Wigan Watch Manager Ste Waygood, said: “We did a drive-by of the site about six weeks ago when the site manager rang to ask if it’s all above board so we knew the premises. I thought it would just be a rubbish fire.

“As we turned down Poolstock Lane, we knew we had a job. The houses are were only in the construction stage, insulated, with scaffolding the whole way around. The roof had long gone by the time we arrived- there was no saving it.

“There’s another set of semi-detached houses on either side. It was going like the clappers, there was very little we could do. We did everything that we could as quickly as we could. It took a lot of water to put out and we had Skelmersdale come down to help us out.”

The flames can be seen right behind Poolstock Car Sales

Officers from Greater Manchester Police were informed of the incident at around 8.40pm, and are investigating potential leads. It is not yet known whether any arrests have been made.

Watch manager Waygood said that he has it on “good authority” the fire was started deliberately, and that a youth had left their mobile phone in one of the other vacant new-builds.

CCTV footage has been handed over to the authorities by a member of Seddons staff with access to the security recordings.