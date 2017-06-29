Huge blaze at Wigan flats

Fire crews are currently tackling a large fire at a block of flats in Wigan.

Pumps from Wigan, Hindley and Leigh were called shortly before 8am to the two-storey block of flats just off Robin Park Road.

Pictures show flames roaring out of the windows of the second floor flat.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service confirmed three adults had been led to safety and were receiving precautionary treatment from the North West Ambulance Service.

Crews are currently still in attendance.