Huge cannabis farm discovered in Wigan house

A massive cannabis farm has been discovered at a Wigan address.

Police raided the premises on Bryn Road in Ashton and found dozens of plants being grown in regimented rows with plastic sheeting on the walls.

Neighbourhood officers from Wigan West in Greater Manchester Police (GMP) located and took action against the sophisticated operation on Friday.

The farm has now been dismantled and the hunt for whoever was growing the illegal substance at the site is under way.

A GMP spokesman wrote on the Facebook page: “The significant effort that had been put in to setting up this farm has been wasted now that it has been dismantled.”

In a fairly light-hearted post the officers also took a swipe at those responsible, saying: “We love gardening, but there’s a certain type of horticulture we do not endorse.”

Referring to the effort spent growing and maintaining the plants, GMP also wrote: “The time may have been better spent producing nutritious vegetables or perhaps ornamental orchids.”

Residents living nearby took to social media after news of the raid broke to express their shock at the large drugs-growing scheme on their doorsteps.

Others congratulated the officers for taking the illicit substance off the streets.

Emma Whitter said: “It’s illegal therefore needs dealing with. Not all people get to see the negative side of cannabis. Job well done.”

Police have previously given out lists of tell-tale signs to help residents detect cannabis farms, including the distinctive strong smell of the plants, curtains that are rarely opened, houses which appear to have disproportionately heavy security and bright lights either on all the time or coming on at unusual hours.

Enquiries into the Bryn Road cannabis farm are now ongoing. Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7124 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.