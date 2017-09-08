Hundred mile effort for Logan

A teacher is set to take on a 100-mile challenge in memory of brave Wigan schoolboy Logan Gallagher.

Mark Hillam only met the seven-year-old on one occasion, after he started at St Catharine’s Primary School in Scholes last September.

But the youngster, who lost his life to cancer, just before Christmas, made a definite impression on the Year One tutor, which will motivate his assault on the Robin Hood 100 in Nottingham next weekend.

Mr Hillam, a Wigan Harrier, said: “I only met him once and it was obvious he was ill.

“But it’s none of those telltale signs of cancer that I remember. It was his smile.

“He beamed at me like a long-lost friend.”

Staff and pupils at the Scholefield Lane school have worked hard to keep Logan’s memory alive since December.

His tray has been ‘moved up’ from Year Three to Year Four and St Catharine’s has installed a memory bench.

One of his best friends, Tyler Kenton, will sing Beautiful Boy, the Coleen McMahon track played at the schoolboy’s funeral, during a charity night at The Bellingham Hotel on September 23.

Logan’s elder brother Lee said: “Some of the teachers will be taking part in the night and it’s great that they are still talking about him.

“We have said if there’s anything we can do to help at school then we will do.”

The charity night, which also features a DJ and dancers and prize raffle, and the run are each in aid of Kidscan, the charity dedicated to supporting treatment for children with cancer.

Mr Hillam has a Just Giving website and wants to generate at least £500 in sponsorship. For charity night tickets call Lee on 07585 756995 or Donna on 07746 271850.