Hundreds turn out for popular biker’s final journey

Hundreds of bikers turned out to ride alongside a popular Wigan dad as he made his final journey.

Tributes have poured in for Gary Kirton and hundreds of people turned out to say goodbye to the keen biker at his funeral on Saturday after he died suddenly aged 61 on October 20.

Gary Kirton

His sister Pam McGlory paid tribute to a “gentle giant who loved a laugh”.

He was rushed to hospital for an emergency operation after a tear in his aorta heart valve was discovered. But despite undergoing an 11-hour operation, Gary never woke up. He died 11 days later.

Gary, who drove a mini-bus to take disabled children to and from school, loved bikes and had been a member of a club in Hindley Green for 12 years.

Members of the club led the procession on Saturday which started from their clubhouse in Hindley Green, stopping at Gary’s home in Shevington before heading through Standish and Haigh to Ince Crematorium.

Gary rode bikes since he was old enough to get on one. His bike was his baby, apart from his wife and children Pam McGlory

Pam told the Wigan Evening Post: “He was rushed in for an emergency operation, the valve to his aorta had torn so he had an 11 hour operation but he never came round from it. We didn’t know for 11 days until they realised he was brain damaged.

“He was involved in a biker club and they led the ride through Wigan and made his final journey with him. There was a lot of bikes.

“Gary rode bikes since he was old enough to get on one. His bike was his baby, apart from his wife and children. His bike was ridden at the funeral at the front of the procession because it was his pride and joy.

“He was a gentle giant, he was a bit of a joker, very sarcastic, he loved a laugh and his dogs.”

Gary leaves behind his wife Carol, step children Charlotte and Darren and son Cody, 14.

Tributes have poured in for the popular dad on social media.

Ruth Cook wrote: “Another true old school biker gone far too soon. Rip Gaz. Heartfelt thoughts go out to family and friends.”

Stan Manchester added: “Sorry for your loss, he was a gentleman and a true brother. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him. RIP Gaz, until we meet again.”

Sharon Johnson said: “So sorry for your loss. Gaz was a good man love and thoughts to you and your family at this sad time.”