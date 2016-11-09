Hunt for knifeman who assaulted woman, 77, suffering from health problems

Police are hunting a knife-wielding burglar who broke into the home of a 77-year old woman and pushed her over before ransacking her house.

The sickening incident happened yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon, police called to an address on Gorse Walk in Leigh.

The pensioner was at home when a masked male entered her address carrying a kitchen knife, he pushed her over before ransacking her home and stealing property.

The elderly victim who has suffers from health problems was left shaken and required medical attention.

The offender was described as a white male, approximately 5 feet tall, slim build. He was wearing jeans and a grey coat.

After the attack he left by the rear of the house towards a wooded area known locally as the heath.

DS Johnston “ This was an attack on a vulnerable lady who has been left shaken after an extremely frightening experience. She is a mother and grandmother who does not deserve to have to experience such a traumatic event! I would appeal to anyone that knows who the attacker is to examine their conscience and let us know who he is.”

Please telephone Leigh CID on 0161 856 729 or use Crime Stoppers.