Hunt on for driver who left cyclist with serious and potentially life-changing injuries

Police are still hunting for the driver in a hit-and-run incident which left a cyclist with potentially "life-changing" injuries.

The incident occurred last Wednesday (October 18) in Golborne at around 10.20pm. A 48-year-old man was riding his Boardman road bike on Warrington Road when a car approached from behind, crashing into him.

The driver deserted the scene, travelling in the direction of the East Lancashire Road A580. No one has come forward with a description of the car or its driver.

Following the crash, the cyclist was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious face injuries and broken bones, which police have said could be life-changing.

Officer are looking to speak to anyone who was driving along Warrington Road at around 10.20pm on the evening of the collision.

Officers also want to speak to a person who was driving on Warrington Road from the direction of Golborne Island on the East Lancashire Road. This person stopped at the scene of the collision and then carried on their journey, and police believe they may have important information that could help the investigation.

Sergeant Brian Orr of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “The man is a very keen cyclist but because of his injuries, sadly he may not be able to ride his bike for a long time.

“To leave a man in the road with serious injuries and then flee the scene is disgraceful; this is a fast-moving investigation and we will not stop until we find the offender.

“If you are the person who stopped at the scene, please get in touch as a matter of urgency as you may have witnessed something that could help us catch the individual who did this.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have a description of the car but I would appeal to anyone who was driving in the area and has dash-cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.