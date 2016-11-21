Hygiene ratings - latest results

Nurseries, care homes and a supermarket are amongst the 31 eateries awarded five-star ratings for food hygiene - while 13 establishments received just one star.

In total 88 establishments were inspected by Wigan Council’s food hygiene team in September, with 24 being rated a four and 14 achieving a three.

Overall, 78 per cent were deemed to be performing to the correct standard, receiving a rating of three of higher.

Only six places were rated as two, while 13 received just one, meaning that 21 per cent failed their hygiene inspection.

No one received a zero rating in September.

Businesses that serve food are rated on a scale of zero to five on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored, the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with the ratings designed to provide reassurance to customers.

Establishments are also marked on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.

Businesses are also marked on confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.

Ratings (these ratings are correct according to the FSA website as of November 16)

FIVE STARS (VERY GOOD)

ABC Childcare@Meadowbank Children’s Centre Formby Avenue Atherton Manchester M46 0HX

Ashton View Care Home - HC-One Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9BJ

Al Capone 56 Market Street Hindley WN2 3AN

Appy Little Plums Day Nursery Ltd Alma Street Leigh WN7 5JL

Asda Hypermarket Soho Street Newtown Wigan Wigan WN5 0XA

Boars Head Inn Wigan Road Standish Wigan WN6 0AD

Busy Bees Wigan Scholes Windmill Close Wigan WN1 3QS

Fun Times Out of School Club Hereford Road Hindley Wigan WN2 4DH

First Steps At Cansfield Old Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9TP

J Murphy & Sons 39 Wigan Road Golborne Warrington WA3 3UB

Jack in the Box Day Nursery (Wigan) Ltd 81 Ribble Road Platt Bridge Wigan WN2 5EG

Janette Nicholls Ledgard Avenue Leigh Sports Village Leigh WN7 4GY

Jumping Jacks Private Day Nursery 34 Ullswater Road Lowton Warrington WA3 3EY

Lime House 346 Newton Road Lowton Warrington WA3 1HS

Little People Day Nursery Warrington Road Newtown Wigan WN3 6XB

Little Rainbows’ Day Nursery 2a Guest Street Leigh WN7 2RS

McColls 191 Warrington Road Ince Wigan WN3 4LU

Mr Spuds St Helens Road Leigh WN7 3PA

MetroFresh Holy Family Rc J & I Wigan Street Platt Bridge Wigan WN2 5JF

Orrell Post Methodist Church Orrell Road Orrell Wigan WN5 8HG

Pemberton Masonic Club Chapel Street Pemberton Wigan WN5 8JP

Pemberton Tandoori Takeaway 10 Bulteel Street Pemberton Wigan WN5 9NT

Playpals Childcare Northwest Kildare Street Hindley Wigan WN2 3HY

Pizza Hut Delivery 791 Ormskirk Road Wigan WN5 8HE

St Benedict’s Catholic Primary School Abbot Street Hindley Wigan WN2 3DG

The Beeches Pre School 1 Beech Drive Leigh Wigan WN7 3LJ

Thorley House EPH Hazelmere Gardens Hindley Wigan WN2 3QD

Twist Lane Private Day Nursery 21 Twist Lane Leigh WN7 4BZ

Wigan & Leigh Health Services The Avenue Leigh WN7 1HS

Westhoughton Methodist Church Wigan Road Westhoughton Bolton BL5 2EE

Yong Fung 6 Warrington Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9PL

FOUR STARS (GOOD)

Best One 70 Holden Road Leigh WN7 1EX

Buffet Occasions Private address: registered with Wigan local authority M29

Dolce Leigh St Thomas CE Primary School Astley Street Leigh WN7 2AS

Dolce St Catherines RC Primary School Cranham Avenue Lowton Warrington WA3 2PQ

Dolce Westleigh Methodist Primary School Westleigh Lane Leigh WN7 5NJ

Donna’s Deli 3 Firs Lane Leigh WN7 4SA

Eclipse Cafe Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 0BZ

Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Trust Wigan Lane Wigan WN1 2NN

Indian Delight Food’s Ltd 32 Wigan Lane Wigan WN1 1XR

Katies Cakes 442 Warrington Road Newtown Wigan WN3 6QF

Little Truly 29 Ladies Lane Hindley Wigan WN2 2QA

Longshaw Pickles and Preserves 2 Longshaw Avenue Billinge Wigan WN5 7JT

Market Kitchen Limited 1 Warrington Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9PL

New Lodge Pre School New Lodge Swinley Wigan WN1 2ND

Squirrels Children’s Day Nursery Cook Street Leigh Wigan WN7 4BT

Standish Under Fives Kenyon Road Standish Wigan WN6 0NX

The Narrowboat Tea Room Gathurst Lane Shevington Wigan WN6 8JD

Barley Brook Care Home Elmfield Road Wigan WN1 2RG

Ginger Nut Home Baking 14 Hedgemead Wigan WN6 7EL

Quadrant Catering Hallgate Wigan WN1 1AA

Queens Hall Mission Cafe 46 Market Street Wigan WN1 1HX

St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School Holmes House Avenue Wigan WN3 6EE

St Johns Pre School St John Street Wigan WN5 0DT

St Peters Cricket Club Hurst Street Hindley WN2 3DN

THREE STARS (Generally satisfactory)

Cains Butchers 13 Garswood Street Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9AF

Carr Lane Foods 42 Carr Lane Worsley Mesnes Wigan WN3 5ND

Heaton’s Off-Licence 41 Kirkhall Lane Leigh WN7 1SA

Holdens Ice Cream & (Ice Cream Van/Trailer on Haigh Hall School Lane Haigh Wigan WN2 1PE

Jenkinson’s Butchers 60 High Street Golborne WA3 3BH

Toronto Pizza 134 Warrington Road Ince Wigan WN3 4LU

Village Cafe Bickershaw Lane Bickershaw Wigan WN2 5TE

Honeysuckle Inn 75/77 Pool Street Wigan WN3 5BT

Lean and Mean Cafe Swan Meadow Road Wigan WN3 5BD

Leigh Miners Welfare Institute & Recreational Grounds Ltd Kirby Road Leigh WN7 4DW

Penningtons Newsagents Ltd 90 St Helens Road Leigh WN7 4HW

RE & J Parker 54A Leigh Road Leigh WN7 1QR

Super Booze Mini Market 114 Etherstone Street Leigh WN7 4HY

TWO STARS (Improvement necessary)

Kates Kindergarten 74 Smith’s Lane Hindley Wigan WN2 4XR

Mahogany Nursing Home Marsden Street Newtown Wigan WN5 0TS

Sam’s Traditional Fish & Chips 66 Bryn Street Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9AU

Simano Foods Ltd Makerfield Way Ince Wigan WN2 2PR (Recently inspected – new rating to be published soon)

The Boulevard 19 Wallgate Wigan WN1 1LD

Wok’s Cooking 111 High Street Golborne Warrington WA3 3TG

ONE STAR (Major improvement necessary)

Bad Boys 7 Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9AR

Alberto’s Pizza & Kebab House 71 Ormskirk Road Newtown Wigan WN5 9EA

Ali Baba 7 Railway Road Leigh WN7 4AA

Anthony’s Fried Chicken 17 Yewdale Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 0EA

Golden Inn 131 Elliott Street Tyldesley Manchester M29 8FL

Gulshan 175 Manchester Road Ince Wigan WN2 2JA

Jacks Off Licence 603 Bickershaw Lane Bickershaw Wigan WN2 4AA

JVS Convenience 511 Holden Road Leigh WN7 2JJ

Landgate Mini Market 27 Yewdale Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 0EA

Penny Saver 553-555 Atherton Road Hindley Green Wigan WN2 4SJ

Premier Express 140 Warrington Road Ince Wigan WN3 4LU

Sandwich Delight 16 Heath Street Golborne Warrington WA3 3AD

Tasty Bites 6 Royal Arcade Wigan WN1 1QH