Hygiene ratings - latest results

Nurseries, care homes and a supermarket are amongst the 31 eateries awarded five-star ratings for food hygiene - while 13 establishments received just one star.
In total 88 establishments were inspected by Wigan Council’s food hygiene team in September, with 24 being rated a four and 14 achieving a three.
Overall, 78 per cent were deemed to be performing to the correct standard, receiving a rating of three of higher.
Only six places were rated as two, while 13 received just one, meaning that 21 per cent failed their hygiene inspection.
No one received a zero rating in September.
Businesses that serve food are rated on a scale of zero to five on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored, the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.
The inspections continue throughout the year, with the ratings designed to provide reassurance to customers.
Establishments are also marked on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.
Businesses are also marked on confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.
Ratings (these ratings are correct according to the FSA website as of November 16)
FIVE STARS (VERY GOOD)
ABC Childcare@Meadowbank Children’s Centre Formby Avenue Atherton Manchester M46 0HX
Ashton View Care Home - HC-One Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9BJ
Al Capone 56 Market Street Hindley WN2 3AN
Appy Little Plums Day Nursery Ltd Alma Street Leigh WN7 5JL
Asda Hypermarket Soho Street Newtown Wigan Wigan WN5 0XA
Boars Head Inn Wigan Road Standish Wigan WN6 0AD
Busy Bees Wigan Scholes Windmill Close Wigan WN1 3QS
Fun Times Out of School Club Hereford Road Hindley Wigan WN2 4DH
First Steps At Cansfield Old Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9TP
J Murphy & Sons 39 Wigan Road Golborne Warrington WA3 3UB
Jack in the Box Day Nursery (Wigan) Ltd 81 Ribble Road Platt Bridge Wigan WN2 5EG
Janette Nicholls Ledgard Avenue Leigh Sports Village Leigh WN7 4GY
Jumping Jacks Private Day Nursery 34 Ullswater Road Lowton Warrington WA3 3EY
Lime House 346 Newton Road Lowton Warrington WA3 1HS
Little People Day Nursery Warrington Road Newtown Wigan WN3 6XB
Little Rainbows’ Day Nursery 2a Guest Street Leigh WN7 2RS
McColls 191 Warrington Road Ince Wigan WN3 4LU
Mr Spuds St Helens Road Leigh WN7 3PA
MetroFresh Holy Family Rc J & I Wigan Street Platt Bridge Wigan WN2 5JF
Orrell Post Methodist Church Orrell Road Orrell Wigan WN5 8HG
Pemberton Masonic Club Chapel Street Pemberton Wigan WN5 8JP
Pemberton Tandoori Takeaway 10 Bulteel Street Pemberton Wigan WN5 9NT
Playpals Childcare Northwest Kildare Street Hindley Wigan WN2 3HY
Pizza Hut Delivery 791 Ormskirk Road Wigan WN5 8HE
St Benedict’s Catholic Primary School Abbot Street Hindley Wigan WN2 3DG
The Beeches Pre School 1 Beech Drive Leigh Wigan WN7 3LJ
Thorley House EPH Hazelmere Gardens Hindley Wigan WN2 3QD
Twist Lane Private Day Nursery 21 Twist Lane Leigh WN7 4BZ
Wigan & Leigh Health Services The Avenue Leigh WN7 1HS
Westhoughton Methodist Church Wigan Road Westhoughton Bolton BL5 2EE
Yong Fung 6 Warrington Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9PL
FOUR STARS (GOOD)
Best One 70 Holden Road Leigh WN7 1EX
Buffet Occasions Private address: registered with Wigan local authority M29
Dolce Leigh St Thomas CE Primary School Astley Street Leigh WN7 2AS
Dolce St Catherines RC Primary School Cranham Avenue Lowton Warrington WA3 2PQ
Dolce Westleigh Methodist Primary School Westleigh Lane Leigh WN7 5NJ
Donna’s Deli 3 Firs Lane Leigh WN7 4SA
Eclipse Cafe Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 0BZ
Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Trust Wigan Lane Wigan WN1 2NN
Indian Delight Food’s Ltd 32 Wigan Lane Wigan WN1 1XR
Katies Cakes 442 Warrington Road Newtown Wigan WN3 6QF
Little Truly 29 Ladies Lane Hindley Wigan WN2 2QA
Longshaw Pickles and Preserves 2 Longshaw Avenue Billinge Wigan WN5 7JT
Market Kitchen Limited 1 Warrington Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9PL
New Lodge Pre School New Lodge Swinley Wigan WN1 2ND
Squirrels Children’s Day Nursery Cook Street Leigh Wigan WN7 4BT
Standish Under Fives Kenyon Road Standish Wigan WN6 0NX
The Narrowboat Tea Room Gathurst Lane Shevington Wigan WN6 8JD
Barley Brook Care Home Elmfield Road Wigan WN1 2RG
Ginger Nut Home Baking 14 Hedgemead Wigan WN6 7EL
Quadrant Catering Hallgate Wigan WN1 1AA
Queens Hall Mission Cafe 46 Market Street Wigan WN1 1HX
St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School Holmes House Avenue Wigan WN3 6EE
St Johns Pre School St John Street Wigan WN5 0DT
St Peters Cricket Club Hurst Street Hindley WN2 3DN
THREE STARS (Generally satisfactory)
Cains Butchers 13 Garswood Street Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9AF
Carr Lane Foods 42 Carr Lane Worsley Mesnes Wigan WN3 5ND
Heaton’s Off-Licence 41 Kirkhall Lane Leigh WN7 1SA
Holdens Ice Cream & (Ice Cream Van/Trailer on Haigh Hall School Lane Haigh Wigan WN2 1PE
Jenkinson’s Butchers 60 High Street Golborne WA3 3BH
Toronto Pizza 134 Warrington Road Ince Wigan WN3 4LU
Village Cafe Bickershaw Lane Bickershaw Wigan WN2 5TE
Honeysuckle Inn 75/77 Pool Street Wigan WN3 5BT
Lean and Mean Cafe Swan Meadow Road Wigan WN3 5BD
Leigh Miners Welfare Institute & Recreational Grounds Ltd Kirby Road Leigh WN7 4DW
Penningtons Newsagents Ltd 90 St Helens Road Leigh WN7 4HW
RE & J Parker 54A Leigh Road Leigh WN7 1QR
Super Booze Mini Market 114 Etherstone Street Leigh WN7 4HY
TWO STARS (Improvement necessary)
Kates Kindergarten 74 Smith’s Lane Hindley Wigan WN2 4XR
Mahogany Nursing Home Marsden Street Newtown Wigan WN5 0TS
Sam’s Traditional Fish & Chips 66 Bryn Street Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9AU
Simano Foods Ltd Makerfield Way Ince Wigan WN2 2PR (Recently inspected – new rating to be published soon)
The Boulevard 19 Wallgate Wigan WN1 1LD
Wok’s Cooking 111 High Street Golborne Warrington WA3 3TG
ONE STAR (Major improvement necessary)
Bad Boys 7 Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9AR
Alberto’s Pizza & Kebab House 71 Ormskirk Road Newtown Wigan WN5 9EA
Ali Baba 7 Railway Road Leigh WN7 4AA
Anthony’s Fried Chicken 17 Yewdale Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 0EA
Golden Inn 131 Elliott Street Tyldesley Manchester M29 8FL
Gulshan 175 Manchester Road Ince Wigan WN2 2JA
Jacks Off Licence 603 Bickershaw Lane Bickershaw Wigan WN2 4AA
JVS Convenience 511 Holden Road Leigh WN7 2JJ
Landgate Mini Market 27 Yewdale Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 0EA
Penny Saver 553-555 Atherton Road Hindley Green Wigan WN2 4SJ
Premier Express 140 Warrington Road Ince Wigan WN3 4LU
Sandwich Delight 16 Heath Street Golborne Warrington WA3 3AD
Tasty Bites 6 Royal Arcade Wigan WN1 1QH
