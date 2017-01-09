Hygiene ratings - latest results

Nearly half of eateries in Wigan achieved the highest food hygiene rating possible in November.

Of 102 takeaways, schools, cafes and pubs inspected by Wigan Council’s food hygiene teams, 46 (45 per cent) received a rating of five.

In total, 90 establishments (88 per cent) were deemed to be operating at an acceptable standard, rating of three (generally satisfactory) or higher, with 17 establishments rated as three and 27 as four.

Only two places received a two (improvement necessary) while nine received the second lowest rating of one (major improvement required).

Pizzaria Ravello in Ashton-in-Makerfield was the was the only place rated as zero (urgent improvements necessary) following an inspection on November 23.

The takeaway pizzeria has been told to make major improvements to the system and checks in place to ensure that food sold and served is safe to eat and evidence that staff know about food safety.

It was also told to make urgent improvements to the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building, including having the appropriate lay-out, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene.

Improvements are also needed for hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Businesses that serve food are rated on a scale of zero to five on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored, the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.

Establishments are also marked on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.

Businesses are also marked on confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.

These ratings are correct according to the FSA website as of January 4.

FIVE STARS

ABC Private Day Nursery 235 Orrell Road Orrell Wigan WN5 8LY

Alco Olives Ltd Private address: registered with Wigan local authority WA3

All You Knead Haigh Woodland Park School Lane Haigh WN2 1PE

B&M Retail Ltd Shuttle Street Tyldesley Manchester M29 8AW

Boots 12 The Grand Arcade Wigan WN1 1BH

Brooklands Day Nursery Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 0BS

Busy Bees 35-37 Walkden Avenue Wigan WN1 2JJ

Caffe Dolce Spinning Gate Leigh WN7 4PG

Church Street Chippy 50 Church Street Golborne Warrington WA3 3TJ

Cineworld Cinema Derby Street Leigh WN7 4BA

Deebo 25 Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9AR

Fat Boys 156 Leigh Road Leigh WN7 1SJ

Fish and Chips 1 Grosvenor Street Newtown Wigan WN5 9EE

Freshers Foods Ltd Leigh Street Ince W Wigan WN1 3BE

GW’s Cafe 32b Leigh Road Leigh WN7 1QR

Hindley Arms 124-126 Market Street Hindley Wigan WN2 3AY

Holdens Ice Cream School Lane Haigh Wigan WN2 1PE

Honey Bears Day Care Westleigh Lane Leigh WN7 5NJ

I Care (GB) Ltd Rosebridge Way Ince Wigan WN1 3DP

J&J Foods 50 Halewood Avenue Golborne Wigan WA3 3RG

La Mama 19-21 High Street Standish Wigan WN6 0HA

Let Them have Cake Private address: registered with Wigan local authority WN1

Lowton Lunch Box 2 Crow Wood Road Lowton Warrington WA3 2EY

Milly’s Cakes 32 Callander Court Newtown Wigan WN5 9RW

Morgan’s Munch Box 38 Bow Road Leigh WN7 3AG

Natures Best 74a Bryn Street Ashton Wigan WN4 9AU

Next Generation Nursery 118 Wigan Lower Road Standish Lower Ground Wigan WN6 8JP

People Cafe Wellington Street Wigan WN1 3SA

Plantation Bar & Grill 35 Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9AR

Poundland 37 Market Street Wigan WN1 1JL

Primark 45-51 Standishgate Wigan WN1 1UP

Prior Catering Service Ltd Gidlow Lane Wigan WN6 8RN

Run and Jump 29 Caroline Street Wigan WN3 4FN

SportsDirect.com 29 The Grand Arcade Wigan WN1 1BH

Superdrug Stores Plc Grand Arcade Millgate Wigan WN1 1BH

Tastebuds 81 Ribble Road Platt Bridge Wigan WN2 5EG

The Cake Closet 27 Ansford Avenue Abram Wigan WN2 5PQ

The Fat Olive Restaurant 13 Upper Dicconson Street Wigan WN1 2AD

The Hub Cafe Victoria Street Wigan WN5 9BN

The Miniature Whisky Company Private address: registered with Wigan local authority WN6

The Snug Coffee House 67a Market Street Atherton Manchester M46 0DA

The Stonecross Yew Tree Way Golborne Warrington WA3 3JD

TMP studios CIC 830 Ormskirk Road Wigan WN5 8EX

Tree Top Play & Party Cafe Kirkstead Way Golborne Warrington WA3 3PY

Whitley Pre-School Playgroup Ltd 93 Spencer Road Wigan WN1 2QR

Wilkinsons 25-27 Standishgate Wigan WN1 1UE

FOUR STARS

AB World Foods Ltd Kiribati Way Leigh WN7 5RS

Baby Bruccianis Standish Gallery The Galleries Wigan WN1 1AR

BB’s Ice Cream Bar Units 1 And 2 Palace Arcade Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9AX

Bedford Methodist Church Breaston Avenue Leigh WN7 3DJ

Betts Corner New Market Street Wigan WN1 1PX

Bumblebees @ St Pauls Warrington Road Goose Green Wigan WN3 6SB

Cafe Santos Ltd 6-10 Mesnes Street Wigan WN1 1QP

Eurest Services 2-10 Windermere Road Leigh WN7 1UT

Georges Sandwich Bar 97 Railway Road Leigh WN7 4AD

Heathside Residential 42b Plank Lane Leigh WN7 4QE

Leigh Bowling Club Catering Pownall Street Leigh WN7 2HA

Lisa’s Butty Box 47 Scot Lane Aspull Wigan WN2 1YX

Mediterranean Fish Bar 124-126 Market Street Atherton Manchester M46 0DX

MetroFresh Lowton High School Newton Road Lowton WA3 1DU

MetroFresh Rose Bridge Acadamy Holt Street Ince Wigan WN1 3HD

MetroFresh Standish Community High Kenyon Road Standish Wigan WN6 0NX

Muffin Man 103 Park Road Wigan WN6 7AE

Mustak Adam Newsagents Hallgate Wigan WN1 1LR

Peter Wogan Family Butchers Scot Lane Aspull Wigan WN2 1XW

Pipsqueaks Play Cafe Ltd Orrell Road Orrell Wigan WN5 8QZ

Premier Inn - Thyme Harrogate Street Wigan WN1 1BL

Retro 146 Wigan Road Hindley Wigan WN2 3DF

Sizzlers Mobile Catering 5 Upland Drive Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 8XB

Spinning Jenny 33 King Street Leigh WN7 4LP

The Griffin Hotel 94 Standishgate Wigan WN1 1XA

The Mill at the Pier Heritage Way Wigan WN3 4EF

The Oaks Residential Home 14 Oak Avenue Hindley Wigan WN2 4LZ

THREE STARS

Al’s Fried Chicken 41-43 Market Street Hindley Wigan WN2 3AE

Anisha’s Restaurant 197 Atherton Road Hindley Wigan WN2 3PR

Coffee Break Spinning Gate Leigh WN7 4PG

Marsh Green Chippy 54 Marsh Green Wigan WN5 0PU

Master Wok 107 Kitt Green Road Wigan WN5 0EE

New Day Bakery 20 Royal Arcade Wigan WN1 1QH

Norley Hall Fish Bar 83 Norley Hall Avenue Wigan WN5 9LS

Norley Shop & Save 77 Norley Hall Avenue Pemberton Wigan WN5 9LS

Pennington Plaice 120 Leigh Road Leigh WN7 1SJ

Pizza Hot 53 Spa Road Atherton Manchester M46 9NQ

Rainbow Day Nursery Ltd Bridge Street Golborne Warrington WA3 3QA

Revolution Wigan 49 King Street Wigan WN1 1DY

Ross’s Cafe New Market Street Wigan WN1 1PX

Somi’s Patisserie 4 Railway Road Leigh WN7 4AX

Stuffed Salad and Sandwich Bar 31 Market Street Atherton Manchester M46 0DW

The Cafe Bradley Lane Standish Wigan WN6 0XQ

The Coffee Shop at Railway Road 23 Railway Road Leigh WN7 4AA

TWO STARS

Muffin Break 20 The Grand Arcade Wigan WN1 1BH

Pem Butty Box 1 Smethurst Lane Pemberton Wigan WN5 8BG

ONE STAR

Baraq Indian Restaurant 268 Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 0AR

Bengal Curry Pot 1-3 Gerard Street Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9AG

Casba 36 King Street Leigh WN7 4LR

Douglas Convenience Store 83 Douglas Street Atherton Manchester M46 9EB

Kathryns Cafe Ellesmere Street Leigh WN7 4LB

Kilhey Court Hotel Chorley Road Standish Wigan WN1 2XN

NO. 1 Chinese Takeaway 85 Railway Road Leigh WN7 4AD

Qs Pizza 245 Church Lane Lowton Warrington WA3 2RZ

Station Cafe 35 Wallgate Wigan WN1 1BE

ZERO STARS

Pizzaria Ravello 260 Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield WN4 0AR