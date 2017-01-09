Hygiene ratings - latest results

Nearly half of eateries in Wigan achieved the highest food hygiene rating possible in November.
Of 102 takeaways, schools, cafes and pubs inspected by Wigan Council’s food hygiene teams, 46 (45 per cent) received a rating of five.
In total, 90 establishments (88 per cent) were deemed to be operating at an acceptable standard, rating of three (generally satisfactory) or higher, with 17 establishments rated as three and 27 as four.
Only two places received a two (improvement necessary) while nine received the second lowest rating of one (major improvement required).
Pizzaria Ravello in Ashton-in-Makerfield was the was the only place rated as zero (urgent improvements necessary) following an inspection on November 23.
The takeaway pizzeria has been told to make major improvements to the system and checks in place to ensure that food sold and served is safe to eat and evidence that staff know about food safety.
It was also told to make urgent improvements to the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building, including having the appropriate lay-out, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene.
Improvements are also needed for hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.
Businesses that serve food are rated on a scale of zero to five on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored, the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.
The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.
Establishments are also marked on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.
Businesses are also marked on confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.
These ratings are correct according to the FSA website as of January 4.
FIVE STARS
ABC Private Day Nursery 235 Orrell Road Orrell Wigan WN5 8LY
Alco Olives Ltd Private address: registered with Wigan local authority WA3
All You Knead Haigh Woodland Park School Lane Haigh WN2 1PE
B&M Retail Ltd Shuttle Street Tyldesley Manchester M29 8AW
Boots 12 The Grand Arcade Wigan WN1 1BH
Brooklands Day Nursery Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 0BS
Busy Bees 35-37 Walkden Avenue Wigan WN1 2JJ
Caffe Dolce Spinning Gate Leigh WN7 4PG
Church Street Chippy 50 Church Street Golborne Warrington WA3 3TJ
Cineworld Cinema Derby Street Leigh WN7 4BA
Deebo 25 Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9AR
Fat Boys 156 Leigh Road Leigh WN7 1SJ
Fish and Chips 1 Grosvenor Street Newtown Wigan WN5 9EE
Freshers Foods Ltd Leigh Street Ince W Wigan WN1 3BE
GW’s Cafe 32b Leigh Road Leigh WN7 1QR
Hindley Arms 124-126 Market Street Hindley Wigan WN2 3AY
Holdens Ice Cream School Lane Haigh Wigan WN2 1PE
Honey Bears Day Care Westleigh Lane Leigh WN7 5NJ
I Care (GB) Ltd Rosebridge Way Ince Wigan WN1 3DP
J&J Foods 50 Halewood Avenue Golborne Wigan WA3 3RG
La Mama 19-21 High Street Standish Wigan WN6 0HA
Let Them have Cake Private address: registered with Wigan local authority WN1
Lowton Lunch Box 2 Crow Wood Road Lowton Warrington WA3 2EY
Milly’s Cakes 32 Callander Court Newtown Wigan WN5 9RW
Morgan’s Munch Box 38 Bow Road Leigh WN7 3AG
Natures Best 74a Bryn Street Ashton Wigan WN4 9AU
Next Generation Nursery 118 Wigan Lower Road Standish Lower Ground Wigan WN6 8JP
People Cafe Wellington Street Wigan WN1 3SA
Plantation Bar & Grill 35 Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9AR
Poundland 37 Market Street Wigan WN1 1JL
Primark 45-51 Standishgate Wigan WN1 1UP
Prior Catering Service Ltd Gidlow Lane Wigan WN6 8RN
Run and Jump 29 Caroline Street Wigan WN3 4FN
SportsDirect.com 29 The Grand Arcade Wigan WN1 1BH
Superdrug Stores Plc Grand Arcade Millgate Wigan WN1 1BH
Tastebuds 81 Ribble Road Platt Bridge Wigan WN2 5EG
The Cake Closet 27 Ansford Avenue Abram Wigan WN2 5PQ
The Fat Olive Restaurant 13 Upper Dicconson Street Wigan WN1 2AD
The Hub Cafe Victoria Street Wigan WN5 9BN
The Miniature Whisky Company Private address: registered with Wigan local authority WN6
The Snug Coffee House 67a Market Street Atherton Manchester M46 0DA
The Stonecross Yew Tree Way Golborne Warrington WA3 3JD
TMP studios CIC 830 Ormskirk Road Wigan WN5 8EX
Tree Top Play & Party Cafe Kirkstead Way Golborne Warrington WA3 3PY
Whitley Pre-School Playgroup Ltd 93 Spencer Road Wigan WN1 2QR
Wilkinsons 25-27 Standishgate Wigan WN1 1UE
FOUR STARS
AB World Foods Ltd Kiribati Way Leigh WN7 5RS
Baby Bruccianis Standish Gallery The Galleries Wigan WN1 1AR
BB’s Ice Cream Bar Units 1 And 2 Palace Arcade Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9AX
Bedford Methodist Church Breaston Avenue Leigh WN7 3DJ
Betts Corner New Market Street Wigan WN1 1PX
Bumblebees @ St Pauls Warrington Road Goose Green Wigan WN3 6SB
Cafe Santos Ltd 6-10 Mesnes Street Wigan WN1 1QP
Eurest Services 2-10 Windermere Road Leigh WN7 1UT
Georges Sandwich Bar 97 Railway Road Leigh WN7 4AD
Heathside Residential 42b Plank Lane Leigh WN7 4QE
Leigh Bowling Club Catering Pownall Street Leigh WN7 2HA
Lisa’s Butty Box 47 Scot Lane Aspull Wigan WN2 1YX
Mediterranean Fish Bar 124-126 Market Street Atherton Manchester M46 0DX
MetroFresh Lowton High School Newton Road Lowton WA3 1DU
MetroFresh Rose Bridge Acadamy Holt Street Ince Wigan WN1 3HD
MetroFresh Standish Community High Kenyon Road Standish Wigan WN6 0NX
Muffin Man 103 Park Road Wigan WN6 7AE
Mustak Adam Newsagents Hallgate Wigan WN1 1LR
Peter Wogan Family Butchers Scot Lane Aspull Wigan WN2 1XW
Pipsqueaks Play Cafe Ltd Orrell Road Orrell Wigan WN5 8QZ
Premier Inn - Thyme Harrogate Street Wigan WN1 1BL
Retro 146 Wigan Road Hindley Wigan WN2 3DF
Sizzlers Mobile Catering 5 Upland Drive Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 8XB
Spinning Jenny 33 King Street Leigh WN7 4LP
The Griffin Hotel 94 Standishgate Wigan WN1 1XA
The Mill at the Pier Heritage Way Wigan WN3 4EF
The Oaks Residential Home 14 Oak Avenue Hindley Wigan WN2 4LZ
THREE STARS
Al’s Fried Chicken 41-43 Market Street Hindley Wigan WN2 3AE
Anisha’s Restaurant 197 Atherton Road Hindley Wigan WN2 3PR
Coffee Break Spinning Gate Leigh WN7 4PG
Marsh Green Chippy 54 Marsh Green Wigan WN5 0PU
Master Wok 107 Kitt Green Road Wigan WN5 0EE
New Day Bakery 20 Royal Arcade Wigan WN1 1QH
Norley Hall Fish Bar 83 Norley Hall Avenue Wigan WN5 9LS
Norley Shop & Save 77 Norley Hall Avenue Pemberton Wigan WN5 9LS
Pennington Plaice 120 Leigh Road Leigh WN7 1SJ
Pizza Hot 53 Spa Road Atherton Manchester M46 9NQ
Rainbow Day Nursery Ltd Bridge Street Golborne Warrington WA3 3QA
Revolution Wigan 49 King Street Wigan WN1 1DY
Ross’s Cafe New Market Street Wigan WN1 1PX
Somi’s Patisserie 4 Railway Road Leigh WN7 4AX
Stuffed Salad and Sandwich Bar 31 Market Street Atherton Manchester M46 0DW
The Cafe Bradley Lane Standish Wigan WN6 0XQ
The Coffee Shop at Railway Road 23 Railway Road Leigh WN7 4AA
TWO STARS
Muffin Break 20 The Grand Arcade Wigan WN1 1BH
Pem Butty Box 1 Smethurst Lane Pemberton Wigan WN5 8BG
ONE STAR
Baraq Indian Restaurant 268 Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 0AR
Bengal Curry Pot 1-3 Gerard Street Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9AG
Casba 36 King Street Leigh WN7 4LR
Douglas Convenience Store 83 Douglas Street Atherton Manchester M46 9EB
Kathryns Cafe Ellesmere Street Leigh WN7 4LB
Kilhey Court Hotel Chorley Road Standish Wigan WN1 2XN
NO. 1 Chinese Takeaway 85 Railway Road Leigh WN7 4AD
Qs Pizza 245 Church Lane Lowton Warrington WA3 2RZ
Station Cafe 35 Wallgate Wigan WN1 1BE
ZERO STARS
Pizzaria Ravello 260 Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield WN4 0AR
