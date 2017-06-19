Hygiene ratings - latest results

More than 80 per cent of the borough’s food establishments subjected to a hygiene inspection in May scored top marks.

Out of the 20 takeaways, restaurants, pubs, cafes and schools across the borough visited by health officials last month, 16 were awarded the highest possible rating of Five, or “very good.”

Noel Chadwick’s butcher’s and cafe bar in Standish was awarded the highest score, less than a month after it was named one of the borough’s top vegetarian food destinations by customers.

Just two eateries were awarded the second tier rating of Four (Good), and one Three (generally satisfactory). No inspections in May yielded a grade of Two (improvement necessary), and only The Mount in Orrell was deemed to require major improvement with its score of One.

There were no Zero ratings, meaning no Wigan establishments at all have been told to improve urgently since the start of the year.

Businesses that serve food are rated on a scale of zero to five on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored, the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.

Establishments are also marked on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, layout, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.

Businesses are also marked on confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.

The latest hygiene ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of June.

FIVE STARS

Abram Post Office, 357 Warrington Road Abram, Wigan, WN2 5RZ

Adactus Housing Association, Eliot Drive Worsley Mesnes, Wigan, WN3 5TW

Ambrose Day Nursery, 1 Ambrose Avenue, Leigh, WN7 5HY

Aroma Di Verona, 1 King Street West, Wigan, WN1 1LP

B&M Bargains, 31-32 Spinning Gate, Leigh, WN7 4PG

Bay Horse, 49-53 Warrington Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 9PJ

Chunky Churros, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, M46

Jackbits, 63 Warrington Road Leigh, WN7 3EA

Market Street Fish & Chips, 76 Market Street Wigan, WN1 1HX

Noel Chadwick Limited, 51 High Street Standish Wigan, WN6 0HD

Primrose Villa Residential Home, 258 Preston Road Standish Wigan, WN6 0NY

Stuff by Schmew, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN5

Sweetieatie, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN6

Swinley Off Licence, 25a Swinley Lane Wigan, WN1 2EB

Tea Loves Cake, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN3

The Bean, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN5

FOUR STARS

Pumpkin Cafe Shop, Wallgate, Wigan, WN1 1BJ

The Indian, 91 Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2DA

THREE STARS

I B Local, 323 Wigan Road, Leigh, WN7 5EL

one STAR

The Mount, 160 Orrell Road, Orrell, Wigan, WN5 8HQ