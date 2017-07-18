Hygiene ratings - latest results

A massive 94 per cent of the borough’s food establishments subjected to a hygiene inspection in June scored top marks.

In a stand-out month, an incredible 35 out of 37 establishments inspected by health officers were awarded the highest possible rating of Five (Very Good).

Only two failed to get the maximum score, but no establishment scored less than Three (Satisfactory) for the month.

For the eight month in a row, nowhere received a Zero rating, meaning the borough has still not had any of its eateries told to require urgent improve at all this year.

Businesses that serve food are rated on a scale of zero to five on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored, the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.

Establishments are also marked on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, layout, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.

Businesses are also marked on confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.

The latest hygiene ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of June.

FIVE STARS:

Abraham Guest Academy, Greenhey Orrell, Wigan WN5 0DQ

Admiral, 84-86 Bradshawgate Leigh, WN7 4NP

Alborz, 71 Ormskirk Road Wigan, WN5 9EA

Atherleigh Park 5 Boroughs Partnership NHS Foundation Ward kitchens, Atherleigh Way Leigh, WN7 1YN

Bedford Nursing and Residential Home, Battersby Street Leigh, WN7 2AH

Beehive Community Group, Lindale Road Worsley Manchester, M28 1BG

Boots The Chemist, 37 Loire Drive Robin Park Wigan, WN5 0UH

Buffetlicious Catering, 57 Marlborough Road Atherton Wigan, M46 9LT

Cakes, Tins & Icing Things, 12 Welbeck Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 8AR

Card Factory, Gerard Street Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 9AN

Create A Cart, 195 Mosley Common Road Tyldesley Wigan, M28 1AH

Designed2Eat, 11 High Street Swinley Wigan, WN1 2LW

DW Stadium Catering, Loire Drive Robin Park Wigan, WN5 0UZ

First Steps Private Day Nursery, Edgerton Road Lowton Warrington, WA3 2NP

Food & Drink 4 U, 5 Green Street Atherton Manchester, M46 9AX

Galloways Bakers Ltd, 50 Carr Lane Worsley Mesnes Wigan, WN3 5ND

Happy Hours @ St Marks, Alexandra Street Wigan, WN5 9DS

Higher Folds Chippy, Richmond Drive Leigh, WN7 2XY

Holly Tree Preschool & Trackers, St James Road Orrell Wigan, WN5 7AA

Iceland Food Ltd, Tyldesley Road Atherton Manchester, M46 9AT

KC Cakes, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN5

Lane Head Service Station/Spar, East Lancashire Road Lowton Warrington, WA3 2BE

Little Angels Day Nursery (Northwest) Ltd, Talbot Street Golborne Warrington, WA3 3NN

Lucky House, 23 Devon Road Tyldesley Manchester, M29 8EX

McDonalds Restaurants Ltd, 15-17 Bradshawgate Leigh, WN7 4NB

New Nu-Nu Kakes, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN2

Nisa Local, 793 Ormskirk Road Wigan, WN5 8HE

Parsonage, Leighbrook Way Leigh, WN7 5AR

Plan ur Party, 8 Moorfield Meadow Billinge Wigan, WN5 7FQ

Poundstretcher Limited, 123 Wallgate Wigan, WN3 4AA

Price’s Cakes & Pies, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, M29

Rigalettos, Loire Drive Robin Park Wigan, WN5 0UZ

Spar (Mosley Common), 131 Mosley Common Road Tyldesley Manchester, M28 1AH

Toffee Rons, The Galleries Wigan, WN1 1AL

Two Left Feet Tap, Haigh Kitchen Courtyard Haigh Woodland Park School Lane, WN2 1PE

FOUR STARS:

ABC Childcare @ Ince Community Centre, Manchester Road Ince Wigan, WN2 2DJ

THREE STARS:

Chicken Korner, 34a Leigh Road Leigh, WN7 1QR