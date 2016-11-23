Image released after station staff are verbally abused and threatened

Police are appealing for information after staff at Wigan Wallgate station were threatened with violence and verbally abused.

The incident happened on Saturday (October 29) at around 10pm.

No-one deserves to be spoken to in this manner, especially rail staff who were simply doing their job PC Daniel Armstrong

PC Daniel Armstrong said: “A group of men were being refunded by station staff after missing their train. One of the men became aggressive and staff asked the group to remove their friend from the station, which they did. The man later returned and threatened staff with violence. He was again removed from the station by his friends.”

After reviewing CCTV, officers are today issuing an image of a man they want to speak to about the incident.

“No-one deserves to be spoken to in this manner, especially rail staff who were simply doing their job. I believe the man in the image has information about this incident. Who is he?” added PC Armstrong.

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40, or text 61016, quoting reference 149 of 16/11/16. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.