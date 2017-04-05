Immaculate school report

A Wigan school has been praised as a “happy place” by education inspectors.

Ofsted visited Our Lady Immaculate Catholic Primary School in Bryn for a short inspection and found it had maintained its “good” rating.

Inspector Jean Olsson-Law said the school still provided a “good quality of education”.

In a letter to acting headteacher Rachel Keating, she wrote: “Staff uphold the school’s mission statement and make sure that their school is a happy place where children are looked after, share and make friends and everyone always does their best. The ‘family feel’ and caring ethos of the school is valued by pupils and staff.

“Your high expectations for pupils’ achievement, behaviour and well-being are shared by leaders at all levels, staff and governors.”

The inspector found pupils were “kind and considerate” and represented their school “with pride”.

Pupils said they felt “safe and free from bullying” and attendance was “typically above average”. They made good progress from their starting points, with progress in reading and writing at key stage two described as “well above average”.

But there was “some unevenness” in progress from year to year and in different subjects.

The inspector found areas requiring improvement at the last inspection had been tackled.

She wrote: “Pupils’ writing across all subjects has improved significantly since the last inspection. Pupils have plentiful opportunities to write at length in a range of subjects and for different purposes.”

Recommendations made include teachers supporting pupils to make at least good progress in grammar, spelling and maths, and subject leaders continuing to develop their roles and support staff to improve teaching.