Inquest to be held into death of little Charlie

An inquest is to be held into the death of a four-year-old boy who battled a vicious cancer.

The family of Charlie Taylor have voiced concerns over the care and treatment the Leigh youngster received in the months before he passed away.

A hearing opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court last week and was adjourned, pending the preparation of reports, until a provisional date of March 27 next year.

Charlie was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in the summer of 2015. His mum Charlotte Marriott and nan Veronica began raising money to send him abroad for further treatment unavailable on the NHS.

But months later they revealed that despite numerous rounds of chemotherapy, Charlie was still not cancer-free and had not been able to complete a trial treatment he had been receiving.

The youngster died on July 12 this year and the public was invited to attend his funeral at Howe Bridge crematorium.