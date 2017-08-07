Investigation under way after man hit by car

A man remains in hospital after being hit by a car in Wigan.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Ribble Road in Platt Bridge shortly after 4.30am on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been hit by a car.

He was taken to hospital and police say he remains in a “stable” condition.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Wigan CID on 0161 856 7292, quoting incident 440 of August 5.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.