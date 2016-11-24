Investigation under way into blaze at block of flats

Firefighters had to rescue four people from a block of flats when a blaze broke out last night.

They were called to reports of a fire on the ground floor of flats at Scholes, on Scholes, at 11.45pm.

Smoke from the fire had spread to neighbouring flats so the crews helped two men and two women get out.

Jim Clitheroe, watch manager at Wigan fire station, said: “We had to get a ladder up to the second floor to get people out and we had to go in wearing breathing apparatus to rescue two more on the floor where the fire was.”

They were all checked over by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building, with at least five of the nine flats involved and communal areas.

Mr Clitheroe said: “There was significant damage to the flat with the fire and significant damage to the rest of the property.”

The cause of the blaze is under investigation and scene of crime officers have been at the building.

The flats were locked down by police overnight, with no-one allowed to go in or out.

A man has been helping police with their enquiries.