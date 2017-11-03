Is this borough home the most disgusting in Britain?

The appalling state of a property in the borough has been revealed by shocking new images.

Images posted on the Absolute Leigh Facebook page show the horrendous conditions inside the house on Plank Lane in Leigh.

Plank Lane, Leigh

Mounds of cigarette butts can be seen piled high on the kitchen table, with a sea of Red Bull cans rendering the actual floor entirely invisible.

Ash-ridden surfaces, empty takeaways boxes and plastic drinks bottles also add to the disgusting scene.

It’s believed the house has been empty for several weeks, and may have been being used by squatters.

The person who took the photograph said they wandered in after seeing the door open, but left quickly because of the horrific stench coming from inside.