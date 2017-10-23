It's time to vote for your favourite pub!

We've got our top finalists for the Pub of the Year 2017, and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.



You've given us ten mouth-watering candidates and now it's time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot.

Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it's the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.

You can vote for one of the shortlisted venues below by filling in a voting form, available in the Wigan Post:



Wigan Central, Arches No, 1 & 2, Queen Street, Wigan.

Raven Hotel, Wallgate, Wigan.

Anvil, Dorning Street, Wigan.

Millstone Inn, Wigan Lane, Wigan.

Colliers Arms, Wigan Road, Wigan.

Balcarres Arms, Copperas Lane, Wigan.

Amberswood Tavern, Manchester Road. Wigan.

The Wellfield Hotel. Wellfield Road, Wigan.

Crooke Hall Inn, Crooke Road, Wigan.

Georgia Brown, Market Street, Wigan.