Jack to lead out his heroes at Challenge Cup final

Brave youngster Jack Johnson will be the mascot for Wigan Warriors at their Challenge Cup final match tomorrow.

The nine-year-old, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, will walk onto the pitch at Wembley with Warriors coach Shaun Wane for the match against Hull FC.

Jack inspired his parents, former Warriors star Andy Johnson and his wife Alex, to set up charity Joining Jack and has touched the hearts of people around the borough.

His trip to London comes after a “hard and exhausting” week, which has seen Jack spend four nights in hospital.

A post on Joining Jack’s Facebook page said: “But our brave little man has fought back from this latest setback with so much determination and we are so unbelievably proud of him.

“With the help of his physios and hydrotherapy, he has got himself back on his feet and back walking, and has now been rewarded with the honour of walking out as a mascot alongside his heroes in cherry and white for the Challenge Cup Final this time tomorrow.

Jack will be walking out 10 feet tall alongside them Joining Jack

“It’s a dream come true for Jack, but Andy and I are so nervous. His legs keep giving way from under him meaning we will be watching him every step of the way with our hearts in our mouths, hoping he doesn’t fall and need picking up.

“But we know he will be looked well looked after. Warriors coach Shaun Wane will be holding his hand very tight every step of the way as his team walks out into the iconic stadium – and Jack will be walking out 10 feet tall alongside them.”