Jailed for degrading and brutal attack

A thug who launched a violent and humiliating attack on a woman in his home has been jailed for 37 months.

Allan Hilton head-butted and kicked his victim and it was only after an hour that she was able to escape and run to a local supermarket for help.

The judge, Recorder Fiona Ashworth, told the 34-year-old: “This was a nasty and vicious attack...involving her humiliation.”

She said Hilton had threatened to kill the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, and was abusive saying he hoped she would die. After she fled upstairs he followed and, after she lay on the floor begging him not to attack her again, he put his hand in her underwear and made humiliating remarks. “That was gratuitous degradation,” said the judge.

Prosecuting, Frank Dillon told Liverpool Crown Court that at hospital the victim was found to have three fractured ribs and a broken vertebrae from the kicking. She also had multiple bruising to face, body and arms and the rib breaks caused a lung injury.

Hilton told police the woman had been out drinking all day and sustained the injuries while brawling with others while out.

The father-of-one of Warrington Lane, Wigan, admitted causing GBH. A charge of sexual assault was dropped.

Alison Whalley, defending, said that Hilton, who works drilling house foundations, had been under pressure because of debts and had consulted his GP for anxiety and depression. “He admits he drank too much far too often and to excess almost daily.”

She added that he has served the equivalent of a 12-month jail term while on remand in prison. He accepts he has anger issues and wants help to change.