Jake to star at Bulger charity fundraiser

A schoolboy singing sensation from Wigan has landed a major gig.

Jake McKechnie, who won the nation’s (and Will.i.am’s) hearts in the BBC’s recent The Voice Kids UK, will join the line-up of entertainment at KidsFest on Sunday August 20 in Liverpool.

The Orrell 12-year-old, who most recently appeared at a fundraiser commemorating the late Wigan schoolboy Cameron Chadwick, will join Team Will.i.am stablemate Lil T and fellow vocalist Lewis Blissett, who was signed up for Team Pixie Lott at the family festival.

KidsFest is a free and takes place for the third consecutive year at Stanley Park in Anfield, giving children one last big adventure before the new school year starts in September.

It is organised by the James Bulger Memorial Trust in partnership with Orb Events. The trust was set up in memory of toddler James who was murdered in 1993 aged just two. Its mission is to fund and organise holidays and respite breaks for deserving children and their families.

Jake (above) said: “I am really looking forward to performing at Kidsfest in support of the James Bulger Memorial Trust. It’s going to be a great day.”