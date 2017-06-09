Jeff Stelling on the march at DW during charity trek

Wiganers were out in force to support Jeff Stelling in his campaign against prostate cancer.

Residents braved the rain and rubbed shoulders with prominent sporting figures to join the intrepid TV presenter at the DW Stadium this week.

The Sky Sports pundit strapped on his walking boots for the seventh stage of his March For Men, which takes in the equivalent of 15 marathons in 15 days to raise awareness for cancer charity Prostate Cancer UK.

The 26-mile march left Wigan at 8am and took in four stadiums, heading to Bolton Wanderers’ Macron Stadium before stopping at Old Trafford en route to the finish at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium. Jeff was accompanied at the start by manager Iain Dowie and former referee Chris Foy. He was later joined by boxer Amir Khan and football legends Denis Law and Mike Summerbee.

The March For Men aims to raise awareness of prostate cancer and the fact that one in eight men will be diagnosed with the disease at some point in their lives. For more information, visit prostatecanceruk.org.