John’s £1m will be put to good use

The amazing generosity of a Wigan man, who left more than £1m to charity in his will, has been revealed by the organisations he donated to.

Dentist John Kelsey left the eye-watering seven-figure sum to several local charities after he died in 2015, but details only surfaced of his heartwarming final deed last year.

One of the groups to receive a bequest was Henshaws, a charity that supports people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities.

Stewart Graham, Legacies manager for Henshaws, revealed how the 75-year-old’s kindness had been put to use.

He said: “The money that John left has been used in a variety of ways including helping to fund our new First Step project which is a life-changing telephone advice line for visually impaired people and their families and will help those most isolated and in desperate need of our support.

“Anyone in the Greater Manchester area can call us on 0161 872 1234 for specialist advice regarding their visual impairment or that of a family member or friend.”

Stewart added: “John’s generosity will also help secure our Patient Support Service at Manchester Royal Eye Hospital and the Altrincham Eye Clinic ensuring that those with sight loss are supported just when they are diagnosed and helped to understand the impact of their sight loss and how they can get support as they are losing their sight.

“Henshaws are extremely grateful for John’s generosity which will make a significant impact on those with sight loss in Greater Manchester.”

John also left a gift for The Christie, which legacy and research officer Laura Hulme said was “hugely important to the charity.”

Laura said: “Through John’s generous legacy, we have been able to fund research into uro-oncology, bladder cancer, complementary therapies along with supporting the new proton beam therapy research centre, which is due to open in August 2018.

“So much of our work would not be possible without people like John, for which we and our cancer patients are eternally grateful.”

A spokesman for Marie Curie, which also received a donation from John’s will, said: “We are extremely grateful to people that chose to donate to Marie Curie by leaving a gift in their will.

“The money will help provide nursing care and emotional support to people living with a terminal illness, and their families.

“It will also help the charity conduct vital research and campaigning to ensure that people with terminal illnesses receive the right care when they need it most, helping them enjoy the time they have left with the people they love.”