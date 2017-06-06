Joining together for One Love gig

Wiganers were left “buzzing” and “amazed beyond belief” by their experiences of the One Love Manchester concert.

Tens of thousands gathered at Old Trafford cricket ground for the star-studded benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack, organised by Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande performing during the One Love Manchester benefit concert

And borough residents in attendance have shared their reactions to an emotional night of music and tributes to the 22 victims of the horrifying explosion a fortnight ago.

Karen Maginn went to the packed-out charity gig with her daughter and her partner, and said she was thrilled to be part of the night.

“It was absolutely amazing,” she said.

“It was so emotional. Everybody around where we were stood was choked up. All in all, it was truly amazing.”

The 54-year-old from Roby Mill added: “It was a hard day for me because I have arthritis, but I just had to be there to show my support for all the victims. There were mixed emotions, but I was thrilled to be there. The love from that stage made everyone come together.

“Everyone just poured out their love for the victims. It was so moving and very humbling, and I was very glad to be a part of it - I felt I needed to be there.”

Karen also praised the security presence at the event, describing it as “second to none.”

Aspull teenager Grace Sutton also attended One Love with mum Michelle, whilst dad Andy watched online from China.

Andy told the Wigan Post: “She (Grace) said it was amazing!

“I called her this morning and she was buzzing. She said it was very emotional.”

Grande herself was overcome by emotion throughout the show which came less than 24 hours after seven people were killed and 48 injured in a terror attack in London. Visibly moved to tears, Grande told the crowd: “Manchester, I love you with all my heart.”

The gig marked Grande’s first performance since Salman Abedi detonated a bomb, killing fans and their parents as they left her show at Manchester Arena.

The high-profile roster included Justin Bieber, Take That, Coldplay and Liam Gallagher, who dedicated an emotional rendition of Live Forever to the victims of the attack.

Grande fans who had attended the arena gig were offered free passes to the benefit concert, which was opened by Marcus Mumford following a one-minute silence for those who lost their lives.

The stunning concert helped raise over £2m for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, taking the total amount raised since the terror attack past the £10m mark.