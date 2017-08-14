Josh’s 12-hour football match fundraising bid

A man with a rare heart condition is on the hunt for sporty Wiganers to help fund an epic charity football match.

Josh Lambert is staging the incredible 12-hour long, five-a-side football match to raise money for the British Heart Foundation, to help fund their life-saving research.

The 25-year-old suffers from Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome, a condition that causes the heart to beat abnormally fast for periods of time. WPW affects between one and three people out of every 1,000.

Josh was born with the condition but it was only detected in 2012 when it was picked up during surgery on his stomach.

The half-day match will take place from 9am to 9pm on Saturday September 16 and will involve two squads of 15 facing off at the Soccerdome on Stadium Way.

It will be the second year Josh has organised the match, and he is keen to beat the £1,600 he raised last year.

He said: “Last year was a great event and the support was brilliant, I am looking forward to the day and hopefully raising even more money this year!” Sponsor Josh at his Justgiving page.