Joy of six for Haigh Fest

Festival season is just around the corner and the buzz of live music and local talent is returning to Haigh Woodland Park next month.

The Haigh Fest Rewind 2017 line-up can now be revealed, bringing a high quality mix of rock, indie, folk and pop music from six of the borough’s top unsigned bands on Saturday June 17.

A panel of three judges narrowed down over 50 bands and artists to create six exciting sets for the much anticipated return to Haigh Fest’s roots, kicking off with Ashton band and Haigh Fest regulars SecondSon, with the Lines, The Quaintest Show on Earth, The Stetsons Electric and Inside View all performing before headliners the Relays close the show.

The details are:

SecondSon

Haigh Fest favourites who’ll rock the opening set.

The Lines

Cool and confident, these indie rockers from Billinge come with pedigree, having worked with Wigan music legend John Kettle.

The Quaintest Show on Earth

Born entertainers and masters of the ukulele… folk will love it!

The Stetsons Electric

The definition of rock and roll with a modern, almost punk-pop undertone and witty lyrics!

Inside View

Jet-setting pop rockers from Winstanley, celebrating their 10-year anniversary.

The Relays

Crisp and sharp sounds ready to release new material to their ‘legendary home crowd’.

Tickets are on sale now at boxoffice.wlct.org or by calling 01942 828508.

Tickets are limited with a capacity of 1,000 in the events space near the Kitchen Courtyard.

The festival starts at 1pm, with gates open from 11.30am.