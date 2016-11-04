Judge slams brutal attacks on women

A Wigan man kicked and punched his partner in a brutal and sustained attack a court heard.

A judge told 32-year-old Ian Livesley that he had used his shod foot as a weapon during the assault which fortunately left Angela Liptrot only with bruising to her head, body and arms.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that the latest incident wasn’t the first, Livesley has a previous conviction from last November for common assault on her and has another earlier one for assaulting a previous partner.

His lawyer urged the judge to give Livesley the chance of receiving help from the probation service to deal with his issues but the judge, Recorder Matthew Jewell said that a pre-sentence report made it clear “you are not fully accepting responsibility and remorse. Jailing him for 10 months, Recorder Jewell said: “You told the probation officer she had stitched you up. That is not indicative of genuine remorse or acceptance of responsibilty.”

Livesley, who was then living with his partner in Belvoir Street, Scholes, had pleaded guilty minutes before his trial was due to start, to assault causing actual bodily harm and damaging her garden furniture.

Jonathan Duffy, prosecuting, said that the incidents happened on August 6 this year after the couple had had a serious of arguments. After damaging the garden furniture he went out but returned and finding her asleep on the sofa pulled her hair and rained a number of punches and kicks. Eventually she managed to escape from her own home and call the police and he was later arrested.

Livesley, who has committed 25 previous offences, was ordered to pay £100 compensation for the furniture damage and the judge imposed a five year restraining order to keep away from his victim.

Katie Appleton, defending, said that Livesley, a father-of-three, was sorry and realised he should have walked away from the situation. He has anger management issues and needs help to change his behaviour

“The public can best be served with help from the probation service to prevent him committing offences against partners in future,” she said.