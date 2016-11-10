Judge warns man about his drinking after choke attack on partner

The victim of a domestic assault attended court to show her support for the perpetrator.

Wesley Savini admitted assaulting his ex Jessica Hindley on May 29.

You have got to think seriously about your drinking and the serious effects it has on you

Prosecutor Nichola Yeadon told Wigan magistrates that violence had flared after a family party at which both had been drinking.

She said: “Everything seemed to be OK and then, for no apparent reason, he started an argument with Miss Hindley. He told her ‘I will kill you if we break up.’”

Savini, 27, of Ennerdale, UpHolland, left the house, apparently to calm down. But when he returned he was even angrier and punched her a number of times and grabbed her by the throat, leaving it “difficult for her to breathe.”

Police were called and she gave a statement which said her forehead and left ear were bruised in the attack and she had soreness in the neck.

But Miss Hindley later approached police saying that, with the support of her father, she wished to withdraw her statement, insisting no pressure had been applied for her to do so.

She said the relationship with Savini had started well but things had started to deteriorate after 18 months. They were no longer together and she didn’t want to apply for a restraining order.

And defending, Mike Flynn, said Miss Hindley was in court to offer support to Savini and the couple now hoped they could reconcile. She would also not be applying for any criminal compensation for her injuries.

Mr Flynn pointed out that Savini did not have an existing criminal record, but acknowledging how alcohol affects his mood, he has taken steps to remedy the situation.

He said: “He has honoured all his bail conditions but now they have been lifted he certainly hopes to be reconciled with Miss Hindley and draw a line under what has happened.”

Handing Savini a community order to complete 60 hours’ unpaid work and 15 hours rehabilitation activities, the chairman of the bench warned him: “You have got to think seriously about your drinking and the serious effects it has on you.”