Kay swaps Phoenix Club for Robin Park Sports Centre

Wigan International Jazz Festival fans went wild when one of Britain’s top comics gate-crashed Jools Holland’s gig.

There was a roar of delight when Peter Kay took to the stage of the Robin Park Sports Centre to introduce Chris Difford from the band Squeeze of whom the stand-up and actor is a huge fan.

Jools Holland at the gig

Kay informed the crowd that he had just had his tea at the Hind’s Head, presumably at Charnock Richard, near Standish.

Wonder if he had garlic bread?