Kind Ava gifts her hair for cancer wigs

A Wigan schoolgirl has donated her hair and helped to make two wigs for children with cancer.

Ava Stones had 12ins of her golden locks lopped at Every Generation Salon in Leyland and raised £680 for Little Princess Trust.

The Standish nine-year-old’s mum Kelly said: “Ava is a caring girl who decided she wanted to do something special to show her love and support for other children who had lost their hair, mainly due to the treatment they have to undergo for cancer.

“Ava’s long hair was her absolute pride and joy. When we returned to UK from Brunei, where I had been posted to teach soldiers, Ava heard about Little Princess Trust and she knew exactly what she wanted to do with her hair.

“Her initial target was £340, which is the cost of making one wig. As the amount crept closer to the target she got more excited and emotional. When she exceeded her target, she began hoping for enough money to send for two wigs and raised £680.”

Wood Fold Primary pupil Ava said: “I wanted the hair to be used to make wigs so that poorly children could have the opportunity to feel as beautiful as Rapunzel. I would like to thank everyone who donated, supported and cheered me on. I want to give a special thanks to my mum, sister Rhia and the rest of my family for supporting me. I want to thank my mum’s hairdresser Tony Bennett and the team at Every Generation as well as teachers and friends at Wood Fold and my mum’s work Fulwood Barracks for supporting me.”