Kind offer to carry out work on trees

Trees and fences damaged by the weather will soon be spruced up thanks to a generous businessman.

Andy Rouse, who runs Aspull-based Rouse Landscape, has offered to do work for free for Wigan Council.

He decided to offer his services after spotting damage to several trees in the Aspull area.

Mr Rouse said: “I noticed a few of the trees had blown down and I thought I would pitch in and see if they would let us fix them to make it look a bit nicer.”

He spoke to Coun Chris Ready, who represents the Aspull, Whelley and New Springs ward, and plans were put in place.

Mr Rouse and his team will provide the labour for free, while the council will fund any supplies that are needed, such as new trees.

He said: “I thought it was a nice thing to do.”

Mr Rouse has met up with Coun Ready and his fellow ward councillors John Hilton and Ron Conway to discuss the work.

Some of the damaged trees will be replaced so the new trees are currently being sourced.

It is likely the work will be carried out in the autumn or winter months.

Coun Chris Ready said: “Around the ward we have lots of greenery and trees. Over the years some have been damaged by weather and decay.

“It’s always a problem to get contractors in, especially with the financial pinch we don’t have the resources.

“Andrew is going to go round to check the tees and fencing and help us.”

He praised Mr Rouse for volunteering to help with the project.

Coun Ready said: “He is doing his bit for the community. It’s brilliant. It means a lot to us.”

Coun Conway added: “Andrew’s offer is great. We are very proud of our green areas but keeping them maintained is a headache so we really appreciate his help.”

Mr Rouse is also looking to do some environmental work with local schools as part of the partnership with the council.