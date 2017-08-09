Knife-carrying man arrested after street search

A man has been arrested and charged after he was found carrying a knife through Haydock in broad daylight.

Police apprehended the man, who is from St Helens, following a stop and search in the area on Tuesday.

At around 12.50pm on August 8, the offender was stopped on Windermere Road and was found to be carrying a lock knife.

Jamie Russell, of no fixed abode, was charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place and was kept in custody to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on knife crime is urged to call police on 101 or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.