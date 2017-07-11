Kyle scores with ‘perfect’ proposal

A Wigan Latics fan has found her perfect match after her fiance’s shock proposal.

Gemma Nicholson, 27, and Kyle Markland, who turns 25 next week, met around seven years ago watching football at DW Stadium, which Kyle chose as the venue of his air-borne proposal.

Kyle Markland and Gemma Nicholson

The young romantic arranged for the pair to be flown over the stadium as he popped the question via a huge banner on the pitch.

Gemma said: “I was so shocked. He told me to drive to a certain postcode after a weekend away and I had no idea it was coming.

“As soon as we got there he jumped out of the car and disappeared. I was texting my friends telling them I was so confused sat next to a field of helicopters. When Kyle came back he told me to go get in the helicopter and I had no idea he had a ring in his pocket.

“I spotted the DW from afar and pointed it out to Kyle. The pilot took us closer and said “what’s that on the pitch?” I just said “oh I don’t know” not thinking anything of it until he took us closer and asked me to read what it said.

“I literally screamed in excitement and turned round to see Kyle holding the ring. We then headed back and as we stepped out of the helicopter he got down on one knee and asked me properly. I think I’m still in shock I can’t believe he went to such a huge effort. We know each other through the football so it was literally just perfect.”

Gemma and Kyle have been together officially for 10 months following a long friendship, but in her words “when you know you know”.

The loved-up pair have impressed staff at the stadium, who said it is one of the most “unusual” and “unique” proposals they have ever seen.

A spokesperson for Wigan Athletic said: “It was a lovely, romantic idea for two big Latics fans. They are both big fans and we were more than happy to help.

“It took Kyle a few weeks with staff to get it together, it was a very unusual request. We do pride ourselves on being a community club and being able to help. The club wants to thank the stadium manager, Andy Birch, and the head groundsman, Rob Turnbull who all helped to make it happen on the day.

Although he has impressed his wife-to-be beyond expectations, Kyle is now reportedly in the dog house with his friends as the pressure is on for them to match the high standards he has set.

“I think he is in the bad books now because they all feel pressured,” joked Gemma. “I can’t believe it. He couldn’t have done better if he tried.”