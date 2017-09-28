Ladies honour Georgia in the most colourful way

A team of ladies from a local health centre donned orange wigs and accessories to raise cash for a charity fund-raiser.

And while their efforts provided lots of laughter their was a serious side to their mission as well.

Eight-year-old Georgia Kelly, who has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma, with Wigan and Leigh Hospice day hospice staff nurse Natalie Gordon

Karen Kelly and her colleagues from Lower Ince Health were taking part in Stand Up to Cancer in memory of Karen’s daughter Georgia who sadly lost her brave battle against the disease aged just nine last year.

Karen, 41, a paediatric nurse said: “Stand Up To Cancer is very close to our hearts after everything Georgia went through at such young age.

“After losing her we are determined to do all that we can to raise money and help fund life-saving cancer research.”

www.standuptocancer.ork.uk