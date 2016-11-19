Lanes closed on M6 after two incidents

Two crashes and a car fire have led to closures on the M6 motorway.

The emergency services have been called to incidents on both sides of the carriageway between junction 25 at Marus Bridge and junction 26 at Orrell this morning.

A blaze broke out after a collision on the southbound carriageway and fire crews were called to put out the flames. Two cars were badly damaged.

The entry slip road and one lane of the motorway remain closed.

Two lanes had to be closed on the northbound carriageway after a collision involving multiple vehicles.

There are currently delays of 15 minutes but drivers are warned lane closures could remain in place for several hours.