Lankykats set for emotional return

Rock ‘n’ rollers from the borough will once again take to the stage at a world-famous music venue.

The Lankykats collective, based in Standish, will take over the Live Lounge at the iconic Cavern Club in Liverpool for a night of retro sounds later this month.

Seven bands from across Lancashire will be on stage at the venue which will forever be associated with the Merseybeat scene and The Beatles.

Lankykats are now regular visitors to the Cavern but founding member Bill Hart says going to the venue is still a thrilling experience for those steeped in the sounds of the 50s, 60s and 70s.

He said: “Lankykats are taking over the Cavern Club Live Lounge for the night, where in 1999 Sir Paul McCartney of The Beatles played with a new band.

“The line-up back then consisted of world famous rock ‘n roll names such as David Gilmore of Pink Floyd and Ian Paice of Deep Purple.

“We are on our fifth consecutive pilgrimage to The World Famous Cavern Club and we always look forward to a tremendous night of superb entertainment featuring no less than seven live bands drawn from the length and breadth of Lancashire.”

The night starts at 6pm with five hours of live music guaranteed from groups in the Lankykats collective.

The bill for Sunday June 11 is made up of Searchlight, The Wes Paul Band, The Rocking Relics, The Rebels, The Media, Route 66 and Tony’s Bird Cage.

There is also a serious point to all the fun with fund-raising activities including a raffle being held.

All the proceeds will go to The Christie Charitable Fund, which runs projects including a scheme supporting music for cancer patients.

Lankykats also meet at The Unity Club in Standish on the first and third Thursday of each month for a night of live music and helping out at a variety of local charities.

For more information about the collective, visit www.lankykats.com