Large cannabis farm worth £800,000 a year found in house

Police have uncovered a cannabis farm worth more than £800,000 a year after a raid at a house.

Officers from Merseyside Police's specialist cannabis dismantling team executed a warrant at the house on Kenyons Lane North, in Haydock, at around 10.40am on Monday.

Police uncovered more than 200 plants in the house

They found 217 plants in various rooms in the property.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish who was responsible and anyone who was aware of any suspicious circumstances recently is asked to call police with information.

Cannabis dismantling team sergeant Kevin Coakley said: "It is pleasing to have dismantled such a large-scale farm with all the associated risks that it brings. Whoever was responsible has used rooms throughout the house for the purpose of growing cannabis, overloading the electricity sockets in the process, and through sheer luck, a fire has not been started within.

“If you live close to one of these farms, you are potentially in danger from the fires that they can cause, so report any of the signs and help us remove any such hazards from your street. Cannabis cultivation by criminal gangs can cause serious harm in our communities and we know that criminal groups involved in the cultivation of cannabis are usually involved in other serious organised crime, bringing fear and harm to those around them.

"Our communities can continue to help us stop these groups from turning houses and flats into potential death traps. This cannabis farm was in a terraced property and nobody wants to live next door or even on the same street as one of these houses. We would ask that if you believe someone is using a property for this purpose, please tell us so we can take positive action and find those responsible for setting them up."

Some of the signs that cannabis is being grown are:

• Strange smells and sounds

• Frequent and varied visitors to a property, often at unusual times

• Gardening equipment being taken into a property, such as plant pots, fertiliser, fans and industrial lighting

• Windows are sealed and covered or the curtains are permanently closed

• Heat from an adjoining property

• Birds gathering on a roof in cold weather

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website