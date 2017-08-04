Lasting legacy in Cameron’s memory

A grieving mum hopes an appeal set up in memory of her son will make a real difference for other teenagers.

Cameron Chadwick, 15, died after falling from a motorbike on Helvellyn Road in Norley on February 7.

His mum Stacey has launched Cameron’s Legacy to raise money for activities for people aged 11 to 17.

She wants to provide somewhere for them to go and a multi-use games area.

There will also be days out, offering safe activities and recognising positive behaviour

Stacey, who lives in Norley, said: “He was a good lad and never got in trouble with the police, but he made that one decision that took his life in minutes.

“If we keep Cameron’s story out there, kids will always remember what happened to him. I don’t want them to just remember Cameron, I want them to remember what happened so they keep themselves safe.”

Money has been raised through a fun day and selling T-shirts and keyrings with the Cameron’s Legacy logo.

A larger fun day is now being held on Saturday, August 12 with a host of activities.

Youngsters will act as volunteers and be rewarded with a day out.

And on Saturday, August 19, around 15 people, including Stacey, will do a skydive to raise more money.

A bus will take supporters to Cockerham to cheer them on as they take to the skies.

It is hoped the young people will manage Cameron’s Legacy in future, lead fund-raising and choose how the money is spent.

The fun day will be held from 11.30am to 7.30pm on Saturday, August 12 at St Cuthbert’s Rugby Club in Norley.

The Voice singer Jake McKechnie will perform, as well as local bands. There will also be inflatables, DJ, stalls, soft play area and food. Cameron’s Legacy merchandise will be on sale.

Raffle prizes include signed Latics and Warriors shirts, gym membership and paintballing.