Latics lads spread some Christmas cheer

Latics players were on hand to spread some festive cheer to the youngsters in Wigan Infirmary’s Rainbow Ward this week.

Dan Burn, Jordan Flores, Jordi Gomez, Will Grigg, Michael Jacobs and skipper Stephen Warnock arrived with presents, and spent an hour chatting with families on the ward, putting a smile on faces of young and old.

“Puts life into perspective - great kids and families,” Warnock later tweeted.

Meanwhile, wing wizard Yanic Wilschut was among the players who ensured the Team Latics Christmas party was another roaring success.

Wildschut – along with team-mates Nathan Byrne, Luke Garbutt, Andy Kellett, Adam Le Fondre and Kaiyne Woolery – met young fans and signed autographs for more than half-an-hour.

The players then got involved with festive games, which included Wildschut and Kellett volunteering to be ‘wrapped up’ by youngsters in wrapping paper!