Leonie pirouetting towards TV glory

An aspiring young dancer from Wigan is on the verge of starring in a national talent competition to be broadcast on national television.

Leonie Hellman has made it through to the TeenStar live regional final showcase in Stockport on April 22, where she will perform in front of music and entertainment industry judges.

Leonie rehearses

Should the Shevington nine-year-old succeed there, then she will perform in an Area Final Showcase to compete for a spot in the competition’s Grand Final in July, which will be broadcast on Sky’s Showcase TV.

Teenstar describes itself as “the UK’s biggest search for teenage and pre-teen singing and dance acts, with prizes and opportunities.”

Previous winners, including former X Factor star Luke Friend, have gone on to further success in the world of theatre and television.

Coppull Primary School pupil Leonie has been dancing since she was three years old and currently trains at Jelli Studios in Liverpool, set up by former Brookside star Jennifer Ellison.

She has trained in a variety of dance styles including modern, tap, ballet and jazz.

Leonie is no stranger to the limelight and is set to perform alongside former Shameless star Tina Malone in Sleeping Beauty at the Epstein Theatre in Liverpool from April 7 to 23.

Due to rehearsals, she is currently receiving home schooling as she attempts to juggle the demands of performing and education.

“Leonie knows exactly what she wants to do when she grows up. She says she either wants to be a singer, a dancer or an actor, and if she can’t do that then she says she’ll just live in a cardboard box!” said Leonie’s mother Amanda Hellman.

Leonie wouldn’t be the first Wigan resident to get through to the latter stages of this auspicious talent competition.

Three years ago, the then 10-year-old Jake McKechnie made it through to the grand final. The Highfield St Matthew’s Primary School performed at the NEC in Birmingham in the pre-teen category.

TeenStar is a search for the UK’s best singers and dance acts, aged 19 or under and saw over 8,000 acts audition during the 2016 competition. The overall winning dance act will win a sponsorship deal with a major dancewear supplier, a promotional video and their own photo shoot! Both overall singing and dancing winners also gain extensive media promotion from a professional PR company.