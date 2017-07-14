‘Let my daughter leave hospital’ pleads mum

A borough mum has launched a campaign to get her daughter released from a hospital’s mental health unit and brought home amid claims she is being maltreated.

June Lomax wants 26-year-old Sandra discharged from Hollins Park in Warrington as accusations circulate that the staff there have not cared for her properly.

Ms Lomax’s crusade has stepped up after Sandra, who has a personality disorder, chromosome default and dyspraxia, was rushed into hospital at the weekend after swallowing part of a pen.

She has repeatedly been critical of the care Sandra has received over the past few years, first at Leigh Infirmary and now at the Warrington hospital, and says enough is enough and her daughter would be best looked after at home.

Ms Lomax said: “She has been in there for three years and not much has changed.

“She should be out.

“She wants to come home to Leigh to live with me, she’s told me herself she doesn’t want to be there. Mentally I can deal with her.

“The authorities say they care about her but the things the staff are doing show to me that they don’t.

“She’s now very ill in hospital and after this the trust is broken. Mental illness treatment stinks, it really does.

“All we can do is campaign and open people’s eyes, because I don’t want any other person to go through what she’s gone through.

“The last four years have been horrible, fighting the mistreatment.

“This is something very serious that has happened and my son and I are getting the authorities involved.”

Ms Lomax previously said Sandra was able to swallow objects including the batteries from a clock and lighters while she was at Leigh Infirmary.

After involving Andy Burnham, who was then the constituency’s MP, Sandra was moved to Hollins Park but Ms Lomax alleges mistreatment happened there as well.

She claims one nurse was spotted trying on Sandra’s clothes and she was also left in bed for long periods of time and trips out mother and daughter were supposed to make during weekend visits did not happen.

She has since had several meetings with senior staff to have Sandra brought home - but so far with little result.

The North West Boroughs NHS Foundation Trust (formerly the Five Boroughs Trust), which runs both of the facilities where Sandra has been looked after, said it could not comment on individual cases due to patient confidentiality.