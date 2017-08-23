Library hit by vandal plague

Gangs of 30 to 40 youths have regularly been congregating in a borough neighbourhood - leading to ongoing complaints of vandalism.

In the latest incident a CCTV camera on top of Golborne Library was disabled, after intruders reached the roof and offensive daubs were left on signage belonging to Bridgewater Day Centre, in Queen Street.

Councilllors say they are working with the police and town hall community safety experts in a bid to defuse tensions between traders and young people.

But Lisa Lehan, the day centre manager, said the problems were occurring almost every night of the week.

“There are usually around 30 to 40 young people hanging around outside the library and this is not the first time something has happened,” she said.

“This time they have left graffiti on our sign and left pictures on the stone flags outside, which we are having to clean up.

“You could see that they have bent the camera on the library right back, so it’s facing the floor.

“It’s been going on more and more.”

Coun Richard Barber, who represents Golborne and Lowton West ward on Wigan Council, said: “There has been an increase in anti-social behaviour in Golborne but we are working with officers from the council and the police in an attempt to tackle the issue.

“We have had engagement officers on the streets for the past three or four weeks to see what we can do to move these young people away.

“It’s something we have seen in other parts of the borough, and not just Golborne, but we are trying to find a solution.”

Campaigners have been attempting to make the area around the library more welcoming in 2017, with members of Golborne in Bloom cleaning up former derelict land off Tanners Lane.

A Wigan Council spokesman said: “We are really disappointed that someone would target an important part of the community like a library in this fashion.

“There has been a small amount of damage caused to the building with CCTV cameras on the building moved out of place.

“These are currently being fixed and thankfully the damage did not result in the library having to close.

“We would urge anyone with information about the damage to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

The reports of graffiti at the library come amid similar ongoing problems at Newtown’s Alexandra Park.

Locals have called for CCTV to be installed there but Wigan Council says it can’t afford it.